Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 466.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 303,350 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $8,607,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

