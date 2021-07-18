Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 614.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,539 shares of company stock worth $2,888,822 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

