Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 94,874 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,334,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $8,049,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,251 shares during the period.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.