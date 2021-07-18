Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CMO Sells $40,883.31 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CMO Desiree Coleman sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Desiree Coleman sold 11,620 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $969,456.60.

On Thursday, May 13th, Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $774,479.79.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $1,399,854.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

