Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 140.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

