Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

