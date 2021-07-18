Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,433,287 shares of company stock worth $103,485,759. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

