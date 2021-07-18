Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,194 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

