Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 41,137 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,137 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 230.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $24,124,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 194.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

