GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of GrafTech International worth $40,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.