GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Down 50.9% in June

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.