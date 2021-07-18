Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.61% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 199,961 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $784.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

