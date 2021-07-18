Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $213.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.80. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

