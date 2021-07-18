Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.38.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

