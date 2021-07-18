Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.33 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $329.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.