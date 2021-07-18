Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.09 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $388.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.