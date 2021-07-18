Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.58.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $388.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

