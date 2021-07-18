Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.38.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.