Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

