Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,387 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

