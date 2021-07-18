Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GPRE stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $15,686,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

