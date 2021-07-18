Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.