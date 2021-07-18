Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.67. Guess’ reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guess’ by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.