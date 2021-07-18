Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,967,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

