Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 195.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

