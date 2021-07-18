Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

