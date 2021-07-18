Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,587,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of PBF opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

