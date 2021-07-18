Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund in the first quarter worth $950,000.

GF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.46%.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

