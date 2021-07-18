Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,722,000 after buying an additional 64,998 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH opened at $58.29 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

