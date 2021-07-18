Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $29,150,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

YY stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.