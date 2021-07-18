H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

