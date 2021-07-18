H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 21,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

