Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLMAF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th.

HLMAF stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15. Halma has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

