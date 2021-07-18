Halma’s (HLMAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

