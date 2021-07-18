Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Raised to C$2.40

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTL. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

HTL opened at C$1.89 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.31 million and a P/E ratio of 126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

