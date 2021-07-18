Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €150.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €114.41 ($134.60).

ETR HLAG opened at €177.50 ($208.82) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €205.80 ($242.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €173.17.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

