Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

