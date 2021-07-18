HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.10.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 2,920,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.