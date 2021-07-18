Head to Head Analysis: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) vs. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 3.24% 3.45% 2.37% Bio-Techne 21.74% 13.37% 9.58%

Vericel has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $124.18 million 18.92 $3.04 million $0.06 844.83 Bio-Techne $738.69 million 24.15 $229.30 million $3.86 118.83

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Vericel. Bio-Techne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vericel and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bio-Techne 0 3 8 0 2.73

Vericel currently has a consensus target price of $49.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $421.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.11%. Given Vericel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Vericel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

