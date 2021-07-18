Head-To-Head Comparison: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.53 $5.19 million $1.05 4.57 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.09 $517.96 million $4.96 7.63

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.17%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

