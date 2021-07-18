Head-To-Head Comparison: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) vs. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SS&C Technologies and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 4 9 1 2.79 Coupa Software 1 6 14 1 2.68

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $77.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $296.87, indicating a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.04 $625.20 million $4.04 18.25 Coupa Software $541.64 million 29.53 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -139.45

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 14.82% 20.20% 7.03% Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17%

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Coupa Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

