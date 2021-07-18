Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1,307.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.