Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.23.

PEAK stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after buying an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

