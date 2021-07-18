Hedget (HGET) Hits Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00008437 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $481,168.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.