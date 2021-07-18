Hegic Price Hits $0.0623 on Top Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $35.25 million and $1.21 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00809971 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

