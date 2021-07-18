HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:HEI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in HEICO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

