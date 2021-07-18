Hellenic Coin Tops One Day Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00382640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

