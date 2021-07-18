Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,674 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASX opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.