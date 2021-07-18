Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,724 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.