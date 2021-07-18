Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 64.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.